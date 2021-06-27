Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

