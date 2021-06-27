Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,583 shares of company stock valued at $133,946,768. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.