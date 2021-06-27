Dynamite Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,028.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $189,847.68 and $42,028.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00246083 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00742515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,457 coins and its circulating supply is 391,210 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

