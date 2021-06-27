Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 539.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.54, a PEG ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

