e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $78.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00382239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011127 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,610 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,336 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

