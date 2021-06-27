Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.22% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

