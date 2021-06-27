Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $67.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $270.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $271.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.86 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $301.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,055,510 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.