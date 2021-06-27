Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 73,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.