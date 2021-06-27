easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

