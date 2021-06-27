easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

