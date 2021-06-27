eBoost (EBST) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $10,619.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00386430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011155 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.