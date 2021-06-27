eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $4.79 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $239.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00381323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

