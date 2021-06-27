Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $123,849.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

