Einsteinium Market Capitalization Tops $11.34 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $93,835.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00384755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011117 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,793,464 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

