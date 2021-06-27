Elamachain Price Tops $0.0114 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Elamachain has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $8.70 million and $2.95 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

