Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $109.53 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $109.53 million and $263,368.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,876,118,134 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

