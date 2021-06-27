Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

EA stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.