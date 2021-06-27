Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

