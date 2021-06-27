Elemental Capital Partners LLC Makes New $9.46 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,461,000. Lam Research accounts for about 7.9% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $630.44. 1,249,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,403. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

