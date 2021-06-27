Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.8% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $171,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $230.22. 6,992,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.