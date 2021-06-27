Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $92,247.98 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.04 or 0.05532799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00120750 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,339,879 coins and its circulating supply is 46,288,547 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

