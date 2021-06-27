Elrond (EGLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.73 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $63.17 or 0.00191487 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $38.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031405 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00032489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004951 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,965,340 coins and its circulating supply is 17,692,270 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

