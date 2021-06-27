Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 479,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,761. The company has a market cap of $99.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

