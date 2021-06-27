ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $788,761.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,377,618 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

