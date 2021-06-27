Elysian Hits 24-Hour Volume of $473,079.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $165,781.10 and approximately $473,079.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

