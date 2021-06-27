Endor Protocol Price Down 55.6% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 55.6% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $200,909.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015367 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

