Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Energi has a market cap of $71.22 million and $2.08 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00188756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,282,925 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.