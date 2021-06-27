Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Energi has a total market cap of $61.66 million and $1.84 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00200051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00033528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,276,114 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

