EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.78 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $718.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00010895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,790,519 coins and its circulating supply is 954,706,774 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

