Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,163.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $320,851.34 and $18,163.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,514,349 coins and its circulating supply is 183,484,936 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

