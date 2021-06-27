Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.84 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.63 or 0.00121104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,968.17 or 0.05726040 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

