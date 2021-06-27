ETHplode (ETHPLO) Hits Market Cap of $28,805.74

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $28,805.74 and $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,869,948 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,848 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

