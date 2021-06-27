Ethverse (ETHV) Achieves Market Cap of $239,146.64

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $239,146.64 and $37,737.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,645,738 coins and its circulating supply is 8,555,564 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

