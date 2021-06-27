EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. EUNO has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $1,029.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00711289 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,241,692,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,241,693,684 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

