EvenCoin Market Cap Hits $59,259.72 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $59,259.72 and $99,885.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00240404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00743195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.