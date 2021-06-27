EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) to Raise $325 Million in IPO

EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) plans to raise $325 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 19,100,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, EverCommerce Inc. generated $365.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $56.1 million. EverCommerce Inc. has a market-cap of $3.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and KKR served as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Academy Securities, Loop Capital, R. Seelaus & Co. and Ramirez & Co. were co-managers.

EverCommerce Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We aim to be the trusted partner of choice for the services economy by providing modern, vertically-tailored software solutions that enable our customers to drive growth and new business opportunities, manage and scale their operations, and improve customer relationships. EverCommerce is a leading provider of integrated, vertically-tailored software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses, or service SMBs. Our platform spans across the full lifecycle of interactions between consumers and service professionals with vertical-specific applications. Today, we serve over 500,000 customers across three core verticals: Home Services; Health Services; and Fitness & Wellness Services. Within our core verticals, our customers operate within numerous micro-verticals, ranging from home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians, to physician practices and therapists within health services, to personal trainers and salon owners within fitness and wellness. Our platform provides vertically-tailored SaaS solutions that address service SMBs’ increasingly specialized demands, as well as highly complementary solutions that complete end-to-end offerings, allowing service SMBs and EverCommerce to succeed in the market, and provide end consumers more convenient service experiences. We have built a comprehensive platform designed specifically to meet the unique end-to-end workflow needs of service SMBs. Our integrated solutions include Business Management Software (such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management), Billing & Payment Solutions (such as e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing), Customer Engagement Applications (such as reputation management and messaging solutions) and Marketing Technology Solutions (such as websites, hosting, and digital lead generation). These solutions help our customers address the challenges posed by legacy solutions by providing software that addresses the complete customer engagement workflow, streamlining front- and back-office processes, driving new sales and retention, enabling deeper performance insights, and improving customer experiences with mobile-friendly, consumer-facing applications. “.

EverCommerce Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 1750 employees. The company is located at 3601 Walnut Street, Suite 400 Denver, Colorado 80205 and can be reached via phone at 720-647-4948.

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.