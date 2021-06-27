Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Everest Re Group worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

NYSE RE opened at $256.24 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.87.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

