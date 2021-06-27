Everipedia Price Hits $0.0090 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $90.17 million and $4.98 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,070,837 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,604,385 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

