ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.11

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $621,946.46 and approximately $3,555.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00316767 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007754 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

