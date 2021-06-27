eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of eXp World worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,150. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPI stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

