Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

