extraDNA (XDNA) One Day Volume Tops $110,502.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $484,636.81 and approximately $110,502.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.17 or 1.00175640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00358719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00712521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00363738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052444 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00032975 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars.

