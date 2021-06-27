Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Fabrinet worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $95.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

