Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,268.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 150,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 46,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,487,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.37. 14,594,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The company has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

