Fantasy Sports Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $105,500.69 and $6.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

