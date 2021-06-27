Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,381.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $66,381.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

