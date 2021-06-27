Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 16,648 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.02.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.