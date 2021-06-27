Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 19,797 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.50 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

