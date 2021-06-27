Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,898 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 63,095 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of TripAdvisor worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

