Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

