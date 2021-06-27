Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of HCA opened at $207.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.44 and a one year high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

